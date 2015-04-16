FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz says will not proceed with offer for CA Immo stake
April 16, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Immofinanz says will not proceed with offer for CA Immo stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 16 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz will not pursue an offer for a stake in rival CA Immo because it will not gain enough influence on the group’s supervisory board, it said on Thursday.

Immofinanz was due to make a proposal on a partial offer for CA Immo at a general meeting to be held on Friday.

CA Immo also wants a minority stake in Immofinanz and Immofinanz is asking its shareholders to lower the threshold for a mandatory takeover offer at a general meeting on Friday to avoid a creeping takeover. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

