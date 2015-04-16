UPDATE 1-Immofinanz drops planned offer for CA Immo stake

(Adds quotes and background)

BERLIN/VIENNA, April 16 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz has scrapped its offer for a stake in rival CA Immo because it would not gain enough influence over the group’s supervisory board, it said on Thursday.

Immofinanz had been due to ask shareholders on Friday to approve an offer for up to 29 percent of its smaller rival, but said it would not proceed with the plan.

Immofinanz and CA Immo operate across Germany, Austria and eastern Europe and their battle is the latest in a consolidating European real estate market. The two companies have a combined portfolio of around 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion).

Immofinanz said CA Immo shareholders were set to approve on April 28 a request by major investor O1 Group to increase a required majority needed for the dismissal of supervisory board members from a simple majority to a 75 percent majority.

This would allow O1 Group, owned by Russian investor Boris Mints, to protect CA Immo board members given its 26 percent stake in the group.

“Against this background a partial offer for shares in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG is no longer deemed reasonable,” Immofinanz said.

Earlier on Thursday, a court had rejected Immofinanz’s request to block its rival from buying more shares and voting its stock at Friday’s meeting.

CA Immo and O1 also want to top up their existing 4-percent stake by getting an additional 13.5 percent in Immofinanz. Results of a tender, which ended on Wednesday, are due on Friday.