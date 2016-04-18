FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian property groups Immofinanz and CA Immo plan merger
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Austrian property groups Immofinanz and CA Immo plan merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, April 18 (Reuters) - Austrian property companies Immofinanz and CA Immo on Monday announced a planned merger aimed at creating a leading property group for the Central and Eastern European region.

Immofinanz agreed to the initial acquisition of a 26 percent stake in CA Immo for 604 million euros ($681.6 million), or 23.50 euros per share, from Cyprus’s O1 Group Limited, representing a premium of 35 percent to Friday’s closing price, the companies said in a statement.

Prior to the envisaged merger, Immofinanz aims to demerge or sell its Russian portfolio, consisting of five Moscow shopping centres accounting for about 30 percent of its rental income, the statement said.

The portfolio’s book value is seen at about 1.2 billion euros, a quarter of the book value of Immofinanz’s overall portfolio.

“The combined company will be a leading real estate company in Central and Eastern Europe,” Immofinanz’s Chief Executive Oliver Schumy said.

”The portfolios of both companies are very complementary and we expect significant synergies from the transaction.’

The combined portfolio of the two companies would be worth 6 billion euros, the groups said in an internet presentation. ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.