FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Immofinanz says CA Immo, O1 would have to offer least 4 eur/shr
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Immofinanz says CA Immo, O1 would have to offer least 4 eur/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo and Russian investor Boris Mints’ O1 vehicle would have to offer at least 4 euros ($5) per share for a stake in Austrian peer Immofinanz, Immofinanz’ chief executive said on Wednesday.

CA Immo and O1 have said they may bid for around 15 percent of Immofinanz at Tuesday’s closing price of 2.51 euros, representing a premium of about 15 percent to the three-month average. Immofinanz shares jumped more than 10 percent after the statement.

Immofinanz Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said he thought it was possible the two companies were seeking a stake of up to 26 percent, adding the investment would be strategically good for shareholders and the company.

$1 = 0.8809 euros Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Susan thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.