Russia's O1 eyes 15 pct Immofinanz stake at current price-CA Immo
February 25, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's O1 eyes 15 pct Immofinanz stake at current price-CA Immo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russian investor Boris Mints’ O1 vehicle may bid for around 15 percent in Austrian property group Immofinanz at the current market price, its rival CA Immo, in which O1 has built up a 26-percent stake, said on Wednesday.

O1’s investment may include a “potential joint partial tender offer for around 15 percent” of Immofinanz at around Tuesday’s closing price of 2.51 euros ($3), representing a premium of about 15 percent to the three-month average, CA Immo said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)

