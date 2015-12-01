FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Immofinanz says large shopping centres almost 90 pct occupied
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

Immofinanz says large shopping centres almost 90 pct occupied

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Austrian real-estate group Immofinanz said on Tuesday its large shopping centres were almost 90 percent occupied including Russia, or about 95 percent excluding Russia.

The comments were made by the company’s Chief Operating Officer Dietmar Reindl at Immofinanz’s annual shareholder meeting, according to the company’s live blog of the event.

Immofinanz has been hit by a slump in the Russian economy and a weaker rouble, leading it to write down its properties in Russia - which account for nearly a quarter of its portfolio - by almost 200 million euros ($212 million) last financial year. ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Francois Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.