Immofinanz says large shopping centres almost 90 pct occupied

VIENNA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Austrian real-estate group Immofinanz said on Tuesday its large shopping centres were almost 90 percent occupied including Russia, or about 95 percent excluding Russia.

The comments were made by the company’s Chief Operating Officer Dietmar Reindl at Immofinanz’s annual shareholder meeting, according to the company’s live blog of the event.

Immofinanz has been hit by a slump in the Russian economy and a weaker rouble, leading it to write down its properties in Russia - which account for nearly a quarter of its portfolio - by almost 200 million euros ($212 million) last financial year. ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Francois Murphy)