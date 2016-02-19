FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz CFO quits early, no successor named yet
February 19, 2016 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Immofinanz CFO quits early, no successor named yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Chief Financial Officer of Austrian property group Immofinanz, Birgit Noggler, quit one and a half years ahead of schedule on Friday.

“After more than eight years, including four years on the Executive Board of Austria’s largest real estate group, the time has come for me to change direction,” Noggler said in a statement, without giving details.

The retail and office focused company said it had yet to find a replacement. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
