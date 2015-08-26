FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CA Immo wants to keep Immofinanz stake, eyes merger
August 26, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

CA Immo wants to keep Immofinanz stake, eyes merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immo said on Wednesday it wants to keep the 6.7 percent stake it holds with O1 Group in rival Immofinanz , adding that an eventual merger of the two property companies was still on the table.

CA Immo said it targets its recurring funds from operations (FFO) to reach 110 million euros ($126.36 million) by 2017 and grow its portfolio to 3.9 billion euros by then. ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Reporting By Angelika Gruber, writing by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Karin Strohecker)

