Immofinanz shareholders vote to halve mandatory takeover threshold
April 17, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Immofinanz shareholders vote to halve mandatory takeover threshold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Austrian property group Immofinanz voted on Friday to halve the mandatory takeover threshold to 15 percent, forcing the hands of parties interested in building their stake in the group such as rival CA Immo.

CA Immo and Russian investor Boris Mints’s O1 hold 6.1 percent of Immofinanz, CA Immo said on Friday after their partial tender offer fell short of its target. Hours before, Immofinanz dropped a counteroffer for 29 percent in CA Immo.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields

