Investor Mints' O1 vehicle eyes Immofinanz stake-Die Presse

VIENNA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian investor Boris Mints’ O1 vehicle may take a stake in Austrian property group Immofinanz , newspaper Die Presse reported on Tuesday, adding it had approached shareholder Rudolf Fries about buying his group’s 6.5 percent stake.

O1, which has already built a 26 percent stake in Austrian peer CA Immo, asked Fries late last year whether he wanted to sell, the paper quoted Fries as saying, adding he might do so at a price around the net asset value.

Immofinanz had no immediate comment on the report.