Immofinanz sees stable full-year operating result

VIENNA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Austrian real-estate group Immofinanz expects an operating result for its fiscal year to end-April on a similar level to last year‘s, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Eduard Zehetner added that Immofinanz could pay a higher dividend if it managed a spin-off via a listing of its Buwog business this fiscal year. In the event of a spin-off of Buwog to existing shareholders, that would effectively be the dividend.