Immofinanz sees stable full-year operating result
December 19, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Immofinanz sees stable full-year operating result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Austrian real-estate group Immofinanz expects an operating result for its fiscal year to end-April on a similar level to last year‘s, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Eduard Zehetner added that Immofinanz could pay a higher dividend if it managed a spin-off via a listing of its Buwog business this fiscal year. In the event of a spin-off of Buwog to existing shareholders, that would effectively be the dividend.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman

