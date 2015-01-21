FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Immofinanz expands in Poland with new shopping centre
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 21, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Austria's Immofinanz expands in Poland with new shopping centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz plans to build a shopping centre in the Polish town of Krosno as it expands in the country and will invest around 37 million euros ($43 million), the company said on Wednesday.

Russia-focused Immofinanz will hold 85 percent of the project, which is set to be finished in the first quarter of 2017 and will have around 22,000 square metres to rent out to 70 shops. ($1 = 0.8645 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)

