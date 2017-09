VIENNA, July 2 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz has bought its partner Heitman LCC’s 50 percent stake in their Empark Mokotow Business Park in Warsaw, the company said on Thursday.

Empark has nine office buildings near Warsaw airport with some 117,000 square metres in rentable space. That brings to 19 the total number of buildings and to 270,000 the number of square metres owned by Immofinanz in Warsaw, the company said. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Greg Mahlich)