Immofinanz sees possible rent income slip after first quarter -CEO
#Daimler
September 23, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Immofinanz sees possible rent income slip after first quarter -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

London, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Austria’s Eastern Europe and Russia-focussed real estate company Immofinanz has seen a small drop in overall rental income due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner told Reuters on Tuesday.

“In the first quarter it was still growing but we cannot expect that will go on, it will be very flat or even go down,” Zehetner said on the sidelines of an event in London when asked about the impact of the conflict.

“We have seen small rent reductions in the low single-digit figure (percentage) range overall to our rental income,” he said.

Immofinanz posted a net loss of 14 million euros ($18 million) in the first quarter of its 2014/15 financial year, preliminary figures showed on Friday. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa, writing by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

