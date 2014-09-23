Austria's Immofinanz aims to repay loans to cut financing costs

VIENNA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Immofinanz, an Austrian property company focussed on Eastern Europe and Russia, said it planned to reduce financing costs in 2014/15 as it confirmed a first-quarter net loss of 14 million euros ($18 million).

Immofinanz plans to repay a 150 million euro loan that it had collateralised with some of its own shares and a 260 million loan it had used to help Buwog, its spin-off focussed on Austria and Germany, to make asset purchases.

“That will lead to a substantial reduction in financing costs,” Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said in a statement on Tuesday.

Immofinanz plans to repay both loans by end-April 2015 when its financial year ends. It reiterated that the dividend for 2014/15 should range between 0.15 and 0.20 euros.

Zehetner said Immofinanz had seen small rent reductions since the first quarter, having temporarily granted more favourable terms to some of its Russian clients, whose costs had gone up due to the weakness of the rouble.

“The exact effects of the Ukraine crisis on the commercial development of the Immofinanz core markets, above all Russia, are impossible to estimate at the present time,” the company said.

It added that it expected its value to increase in the current financial year based in part on increased development activities with a focus on Germany, Poland, Russia and Romania.

Recurring free cash flow (FFO) in the first quarter amounted to 47.7 million euros, it said, confirming preliminary results. (1 US dollar = 0.7780 euro) (Reporting By Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jane Baird)