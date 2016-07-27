Immofinanz reports worse than expected annual loss as Russia weighs

VIENNA, July 27 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group Immofinanz's 2015/16 net loss widened to 390.4 million euros ($429 mln) from 377 million last year, it said on Wednesday, mainly due to shrinking valuations of its Russian assets which it wants to sell.

The average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a net loss of 208 million euros.

Immofinanz in February wrote down 400 million euros on its five Russian shopping centres and continues to offer rent reductions to tenants in Moscow because they would otherwise struggle to pay their rents in dollars due to a weak Russian rouble. ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)