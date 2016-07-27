FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Immofinanz reports worse than expected annual loss as Russia weighs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Immofinanz reports worse than expected annual loss as Russia weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 27 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group Immofinanz's 2015/16 net loss widened to 390.4 million euros ($429 mln) from 377 million last year, it said on Wednesday, mainly due to shrinking valuations of its Russian assets which it wants to sell.

The average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a net loss of 208 million euros.

Immofinanz in February wrote down 400 million euros on its five Russian shopping centres and continues to offer rent reductions to tenants in Moscow because they would otherwise struggle to pay their rents in dollars due to a weak Russian rouble. ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.