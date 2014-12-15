FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz says expects net loss in Q2
December 15, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

Immofinanz says expects net loss in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia-focused Austrian property firm Immofinanz said on Monday it was heading for a net loss in the second quarter of its 2014/15 financial year due to an increase in income tax expenses.

“Net profit for Q2 2014/15 is expected to reflect the first quarter, and therefore a negative result,” Immofinanz said in a statement.

In the first quarter of its current financial year from May through July, when the rouble strengthened against the euro and the dollar, foreign exchange based revaluations pushed Immofinanz to a net loss.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by David Clarke

