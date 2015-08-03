Immofinanz to pay no dividend after FY net loss

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate company Immofinanz said it would pay no dividend for 2014/15 after the downturn in Russia and competition in the eastern European office property market led to a full-year net loss.

According to preliminary figures, the loss came to 361.4 million euros ($396 million), compared with a year-earlier profit of 72 million.

Immofinanz is due to publish full 2014/15 financial results after market close on Aug. 6. ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)