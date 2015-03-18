FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian troubles squeeze Immofinanz 9M profits
March 18, 2015 / 6:47 PM / 2 years ago

Russian troubles squeeze Immofinanz 9M profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - Austrian real-estate company Immofinanz reported a 44 percent drop in nine-month net profit due mainly to property devaluation in Russia and other eastern European countries.

Net profit was 79 million euros ($85.00 million) for the period to end-January, Immofinanz said on Wednesday, while rental income fell 4 percent to 344 million euros as Moscow shopping-mall tenants struggled to pay their rent.

“Further declines in rental income and receivable writedowns from Russia can be expected over the coming quarters,” Immofinanz said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9295 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould

