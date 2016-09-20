FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Immofinanz plans to sell Russian assets before CA Immo merger
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2016 / 4:31 PM / a year ago

Immofinanz plans to sell Russian assets before CA Immo merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Austrian property Immofinanz said on Tuesday it plans to spin off or sell its Russian business prior to the planned merger with CA Immo as those assets were characterised by different market dynamics and risk profiles.

Its Russian assets have pushed Immofinanz into full-year net losses in the past two financial years due to writedowns and rent reductions that it was forced to offer tenants suffering under the weak rouble.

The group reported results of operations of 45.3 million euros ($50.6 million) for the first quarter of its abbreviated fiscal year compared with 46.9 million euros last year.

$1 = 0.8953 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.