UPDATE 1-Immofinanz H1 funds from operations drop 15 percent

* H1 FFO down 15 pct to 140 mln eur

* Disposals of 772 mln eur, ahead of schedule

* No update on Solaia German portfolio acquisition (Adds details on income, disposals, strategy)

VIENNA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Austrian real-estate group Immofinanz reported a 15 percent drop in funds from operation (FFO) in its fiscal first half as its portfolio shrank while tax expenses rose, it said.

FFO, a measure of sustainable cash flow, fell to 140 million euros ($193 million) in the six months to end-October, Immofinanz said on Wednesday, as it sold off 722 million euros’ worth of properties.

Immofinanz is honing its portfolio in preparation for a separation into two companies. For one of these, its residential unit Buwog, it plans a spin-off or initial public offering in Frankfurt in 2014.

“Preparations for the separation of Buwog over the capital market are now proceeding at full speed,” Immofinanz said. “Plans call for the announcement of details during the first half of the calendar year 2014.”

But the company gave no update on its planned acquisition of 18,000 German homes from Solaia , a key deal worth roughly 900 million euros which it had hoped to complete this year.

Without that acquisition, Immofinanz would likely have to find multiple smaller targets to reach its goal of having at least 15,000 to 20,000 German residential units before the spin-off or IPO.

Immofinanz said its five-year disposals programme was well ahead of schedule after the first half, which included the 412 million-euro sale of the Silesia shopping mall in Poland.

It said it had also signed a deal in the last few days to sell its 80 percent stake in the Horn retail park in Lower Austria to an German institutional adviser. A spokeswoman said she could give no financial details of the deal.

As a result of its smaller portfolio, Immofinanz said its first-half rental income fell 3 percent to 318 million euros.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 7 percent to 305 million euros, while net profit jumped 53 percent to 160 million euros thanks to property sales, positive foreign-currency effects and derivatives valuations. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Keiron Henderson)