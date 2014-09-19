FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz preliminary Q1 results hit by forex "revaluation"
September 19, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Immofinanz preliminary Q1 results hit by forex "revaluation"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz swung to a net loss of 14 million euros ($18 million) in the first quarter of its financial year 2014/15, according to preliminary figures, the Eastern Europe and Russia-focussed group said on Friday.

“Foreign exchange-based revaluation results” of 75.9 million euros reduced net profit, but were non-cash, Immofinanz said, adding that excluding effects from exchange rates and derivatives, preliminary first-quarter net profit would be 47.6 million euros.

1 US dollar = 0.7768 euro Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Michael Shields

