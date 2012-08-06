FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz sees improved earnings
August 6, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Immofinanz sees improved earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz forecast improved profit as it focuses on reducing vacancies and cuts overhead expenses.

“These optimisation measures will support a steady improvement in earnings and form the basis for Immofinanz group’s progressive, sustainable dividend policy,” it said on Monday.

Net profit for the its 2011/12 financial year that ended on April 30 fell 13.4 percent to 271.4 million euros ($334.9 million) due primarily to non-cash effects from revaluing derivatives, it said.

Adjusted for foreign exchange effects and derivatives, net profit rose by a quarter to 385.7 million.

$1 = 0.8104 euros Reporting by Michael Shields

