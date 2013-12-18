FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Immofinanz H1 funds from operations drop 15 percent
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 18, 2013 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

Immofinanz H1 funds from operations drop 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Austrian real-estate group Immofinanz reported a 15 percent drop in funds from operation (FFO) in its fiscal first half as its portfolio shrank while tax expenses rose, it said.

FFO, a measure of sustainable cash flow, fell to 140 million euros ($193 million) in the six months to end-October, Immofinanz said on Wednesday, as it sold off 722 million euros’ worth of properties.

Immofinanz is honing its portfolio in preparation for a separation into two companies. For one of these, its residential unit Buwog, it plans a spin-off or initial public offering in Frankfurt in 2014.

“Preparations for the separation of Buwog over the capital market are now proceeding at full speed,” Immofinanz said. “Plans call for the announcement of details during the first half of the calendar year 2014.” ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.