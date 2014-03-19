FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Immofinanz says Crimea crisis impact on Russian business uncertain
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 19, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 4 years ago

Immofinanz says Crimea crisis impact on Russian business uncertain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 19 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz said the jury was out on the potential impact of Ukraine’s political crisis on its business in Russia, which will be its biggest market once it completes a spin-off of its BUWOG residential unit.

“The extent of a potential effect on the commercial development of our target markets, above all Russia, cannot be estimated at the present time,” it said on Wednesday while announcing net profit in the first three quarters of its fiscal year rose 7.1 percent to 225.8 million euros ($314 million).

“Although the weak rouble has a short-term positive effect on results through the valuation of our properties, it represents a negative factor for the development of our business in Russia over the medium- and long-term.”

$1 = 0.7189 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.