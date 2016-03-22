UPDATE 1-Immofinanz considers selling Russia portfolio -Wirtschaftsblatt

* 400 mln euro write-down on Russia portfolio in Feb.

* Next evaluation of Russian assets at end-April

* Current book value of Russia assets 1.2 bln eur (Adds Immofinanz response and additional comments of CEO to paper)

VIENNA, March 22 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz might sell its Russian portfolio, which consists of five Moscow shopping centres making up around 30 percent of its rental income, the firm’s chief executive told Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt.

“(We are creating) the basis and the flexibility for future options,” Oliver Schumy was quoted as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.

“(Options include) on the one hand that Moscow stays a core retail market for Immofinanz, but on the other hand (there are) also options such as a spin-off or a sale,” Schumy said, adding no decision or timeframe had been fixed yet.

Schumy said the next evaluation of the Russian portfolio will come at the end of April.

“We are optimising the portfolio in Russia to ensure the basis for all options. But the optimisation process will take a few quarters, so a sales process is not imminent,” an Immofinanz spokeswoman said by phone.

Immofinanz in February wrote down 400 million euros ($450.32 million) on its Russian portfolio and continues to offer rent reductions to its tenants in Moscow who would otherwise struggle to pay their rents in dollars amid a rouble slump.

The book value of Immofinanz’s Moscow assets, currently 1.2 billion euros, makes up a quarter of the book value of its overall portfolio. ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)