MOSCOW, July 5 Austria's Immofinanz
will invest an estimated 80 million euros ($91 million) in its
five Moscow shopping malls and the cost will be split with the
future buyer of the assets, senior executives said on Wednesday.
Immofinanz said earlier it plans to close the delayed sale
or spin-off of its Russia portfolio by year-end. The move is a
precondition of its planned merger with rival CA Immo.
Chief Operating Officer Dietmar Reindl said Immofinanz
planned to change the name of all five shopping centres to
Novamall and will install additional facilities such as
staircases or food courts over two years.
"The aim is to become Moscow's top shopping centres... Of
course the work we are conducting will increase the value of the
assets," he told a news conference.
Part of the investment cost will be shouldered by the buyer
of the assets, said the company's Russia head, Maxim Bubon,
without giving more details.
Immofinanz said earlier this year it would invite bids from
around 25 "pre-qualified" parties which have expressed an
interest in the five Moscow shopping centres.
The portfolio had a book value of more than 997 million
euros at end-March, including 698 million euros in debt.
($1 = 0.8822 euros)
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing
by Duncan Miriri)