July 28, 2016 / 8:57 AM / a year ago

Immofinanz CEO says strong Russian interest in Moscow assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 28 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz has seen strong interest from Russian retail real estate companies for its five Moscow shopping centres with a book value of 1.1 billion euros ($1.22 billion), Chief Executive Oliver Schumy said on Thursday.

Its Russian assets have pushed Immofinanz into full-year net losses in the past two financial years due to write-downs and rent reductions that it was forced to offer tenants suffering under the weak rouble.

Schumy told reporters a sale of the Moscow assets, which include debt of 700 million euros, is the company's preferred option as it would be faster than a spin-off on the stock exchange. ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)

