10 months ago
Immofinanz plans to decide on potential Russia sale in early 2017
October 20, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 10 months ago

Immofinanz plans to decide on potential Russia sale in early 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz is likely to decide early next year on how to dispose of its five Moscow shopping centres, which have attracted interest from a number of potential buyers, CEO Oliver Schumy said on Thursday.

"We are preparing two options. One is a sale, which would be faster ... but a spin-off is also imaginable," Schumy said at a trade fair for investors, referring to a possible listing.

"We will probably decide which of the two variants in early 2017." (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
