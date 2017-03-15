FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz says will ask 25 bidders to take part in Russian asset sale
#Financials
March 15, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 5 months ago

Immofinanz says will ask 25 bidders to take part in Russian asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 15 (Reuters) - Roughly 25 "pre-qualified" parties which have expressed an interest will be invited to take part in the sale of Immofinanz's Russian portfolio, the Austrian property group said on Wednesday.

The structured sale process will be initiated "shortly", the company said in a statement.

A spokeswoman added that a spin-off remained an option for the Russian assets, which are all shopping centres in Moscow, but the company prefers a sale. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)

