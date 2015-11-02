FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz agrees to 60 mln euro settlement of legal claims
November 2, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Immofinanz agrees to 60 mln euro settlement of legal claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz has agreed to pay more than 60 million euros ($66.14 million) to thousands of investors who started legal proceedings in 2008 seeking 240 million euros, accusing the firm of withholding market-relevant information.

“The costs involved to terminate all of the proceedings initiated by investors are, for the most part, covered by existing provisions in the consolidated financial statements of Immofinanz,” the company said on Monday.

“The recognition of a low double-digit million euro provision for the remaining expenses can be expected in the half-year report for the 2015/16 financial year,” it added. ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)

