Immofinanz to focus on Austria, Germany, Poland after Russia hit
August 7, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

Immofinanz to focus on Austria, Germany, Poland after Russia hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz will shift away from its Russia focus to funnel future investments into Austria, Germany and Poland using money from the planned sale of its logistics portfolio, it said on Friday.

Immofinanz, which gets around a third of its rental income from its five shopping centres in Moscow and a logistics centre in St Petersburg, had a full-year loss of 361 million euros ($394 million) largely due to difficulties in Russia.

“Growth will be directed towards improving sustainable profitability and creating a more balanced portfolio distribution between Western and Eastern Europe,” said new Chief Executive Oliver Schumy in a statement. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

