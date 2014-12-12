FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EARNINGS SURVEY-Immofinanz Q2 operating profit seen up 37 pct
December 12, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

EARNINGS SURVEY-Immofinanz Q2 operating profit seen up 37 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 12 (Reuters) -    
    * Immofinanz Q2 results
    * Due on Dec 17 after market closes
    * Operating profit seen up 37 percent at 144 mln euros
    * CEO has forecast positive second quarter 
    
    Estimates for the results were collected Sept 24 to Dec 12.
    Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros.
    
                 Q2                                                              
                                                         Yr       Change%        
                   Mean  Median    High     Low  No     ago                Prev.Q
 Rental income      119     119     120     119   3     156         -23.7     118
 EBITDA            89.8    93.8    94.6    81.0   3     114         -21.2    91.0
 Operating          144     144     155     133   3     105          37.1    11.9
 profit                                                                    
                                                                                 
                                                                                 
                                                                                 
                 FY2014/2015                                                     
                                                         Yr       Change%        
                   Mean  Median    High     Low  No     ago                
 EBITDA             388     388     409     369   4     319          21.6        
 Dividend per      0.13    0.15    0.15    0.10   3     n/a           n/a        
 share                                                                     
 NAV per share     4.58    4.60    4.62    4.51   3    4.57           0.2        
                                                                                 
                                                                                 
                                                                                 
                 FY2015/2016                                                     
                                                                                 
                   Mean  Median    High     Low  No                        
 EBITDA             353     365     391     302   3                              
 Dividend per      0.13    0.15    0.15    0.10   3                              
 share                                                                     
 NAV per share     4.52    4.52    4.60    4.45   3                              
                                                                                 
                                                                                 
                                                                                 
                 FY2016/2017                                                     
                 Mean    Median  High    Low     No                              
 EBITDA             364     380     396     316   3                              
 Dividend per      0.13    0.15    0.15    0.10   3                              
 share                                                                     
 NAV per share     4.58    4.54    4.70    4.51   3                              
 Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) 
 Estimates from: 
 Alphavalue SAS, Baader Bank, Erste Bank, Kepler Cheuvreux,                    
 Raiffeisen Centrobank, Wood & Co                                              
 
 (Reporting by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
