Austrian property group Immofinanz speeds U.S. exit

VIENNA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz has sold three residential projects in Texas to a local developer for nearly $60 million, speeding its exit from the U.S. market, it said on Wednesday.

Immofinanz, which held 90 percent stakes in the projects, now has one remining U.S. residential project.

“Although the U.S. business has shown sound development in spite of the economic crisis, the time is right to withdraw from this secondary market,” Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said.

“We also plan to sell the remaining residential property project in the near future and profitably end our overseas commitment, just as we did in Switzerland.”

The sale of three logistics properties in Switzerland and the U.S. flats reduced the share of non-core countries in Immofinanz’s portfolio to 3.7 percent from 6.6 percent at the end of April, the company said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)