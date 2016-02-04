Immofinanz expects 400 mln euro write-down to Russian assets

VIENNA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz expects an assessment of its Russian portfolio, commissioned because of economic conditions there, to prompt a write-down of roughly 400 million euros ($447.52 million), the company said on Thursday.

“The first indications from the appraiser’s valuation lead to expectations of a foreign exchange-adjusted write-down of approximately 400 million euros to the five Moscow retail properties in the third quarter of 2015/16,” Immofinanz said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Adrian Croft)