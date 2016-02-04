FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Immofinanz expects 400 mln euro write-down on Russia
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2016 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Immofinanz expects 400 mln euro write-down on Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, quotes, background)

VIENNA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz expects an assessment of its Russian portfolio, commissioned because of economic conditions there, to prompt a write-down of roughly 400 million euros ($447.52 million), the company said on Thursday.

The Russian economy, suffering from low oil prices and international sanctions, has weighed on Immofinanz’s results. It has been giving discounts to tenants in Moscow hurt by the weak rouble, who have to pay their rents in dollars.

The company, which is due to publish its third-quarter results on March 16, said its dividend policy would remain unchanged. It announced an ordinary dividend of 0.06 euros per share for its 2015/16 financial year on Tuesday.

The final outcome of the appraisal would be announced along with the third-quarter results, it added.

$1 = 0.8938 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Adrian Croft and Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.