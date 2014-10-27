FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immunicum buys patent for oncolytic therapy and further development of SUBCUVAX
October 27, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Immunicum buys patent for oncolytic therapy and further development of SUBCUVAX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Immunicum AB

* Immunicum acquires patent for oncolytic therapy and further development of SUBCUVAX

* Says seller is entitled to three smaller payments from Immunicum, one of which is conditional and two of which are unconditional

* Says total value of payments is 1.5 million Swedish crowns

* Says seller is also entitled to a smaller royalty on revenues related to acquired asset

* Says within framework of contract, seller receives a license to use vector for development and commercialization of tumor killing virus particles for oncolytic therapy of neuroendocrine tumors

* Says is entitled to royalties on revenues Virex may receive from such use and retains right to use vector for oncolytic therapy in all other cancer indications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

