BRIEF-Immunicum reports continued promising survival data for INTUVAX-treated renal cancer patients

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Immunicum AB

* Reports continued promising survival data for INTUVAX-treated renal cancer patients

* Median survival in subgroup of five individuals who were initially classified as high-risk patients now stands at 19.8 months, compared with an expected median survival of nine months following current standard therapy

* Seven of the eleven evaluable patients in the study, of which two belong to the original group of five high-risk patients, are still alive

* Says prepares comprehensive Phase II study and expect this to be able to start in early 2015