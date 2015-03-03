FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trades in Immunovaccine shares to be undone after hoax spurs 30 pct jump
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

Trades in Immunovaccine shares to be undone after hoax spurs 30 pct jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s stock market regulator said on Tuesday it will amend or cancel trades in the shares of tiny pharmaceutical company Immunovaccine Inc after they surged on Friday following a hoax.

The stock jumped more than 30 percent to 89 Canadian cents after an unauthorized statement said Immunovaccine had entered a partnership with a much larger company.

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) said it would amend the traded price to 73 cents a share or cancel the 136 trades executed between the time the stock first moved on the false news last Friday and when it was halted later in the day.

The changes will take place before settlement of the trades on Wednesday, IIROC said in a statement posted on its website. Those involved in the trades have been informed, and IIROC remains in touch with other regulators about the hoax. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.