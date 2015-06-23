FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge gives preliminary approval to Impax securities fraud settlement
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 23, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Judge gives preliminary approval to Impax securities fraud settlement

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in San Francisco has given preliminary approval to a $4.75 million settlement to resolve claims that specialty drugmaker Impax Laboratories hid problems with a Parkinson’s disease drug that was initially rejected by regulators in 2013.

In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge James Donato also appointed William Narwold and Gregg Levin at Motley Rice as class counsel for the securities fraud lawsuit and set a hearing for Oct. 28 to weigh final approval of the deal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GxK61J

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.