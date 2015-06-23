Judge gives preliminary approval to Impax securities fraud settlement

(Reuters) - A federal judge in San Francisco has given preliminary approval to a $4.75 million settlement to resolve claims that specialty drugmaker Impax Laboratories hid problems with a Parkinson’s disease drug that was initially rejected by regulators in 2013.

In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge James Donato also appointed William Narwold and Gregg Levin at Motley Rice as class counsel for the securities fraud lawsuit and set a hearing for Oct. 28 to weigh final approval of the deal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GxK61J