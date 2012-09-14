FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Impax, Teva reach settlement with J&J over ADHD drug
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Impax, Teva reach settlement with J&J over ADHD drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc and Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd settled a two-year patent dispute with Johnson & Johnson, allowing the generic drugmakers to start selling a copy of Johnson & Johnson’s ADHD drug from July 14, 2013.

In 2010, J&J unit Alza filed a lawsuit to block Impax from launching a copy of Alza’s Concerta extended-release tablets that treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

According to Wolters Kluwer Health, U.S. brand and generic sales of Concerta were about $1.2 billion for the 12 months ended July 2012, Impax said in a statement.

The Concerta products are part of Impax’s 2001 strategic alliance agreement with Teva. Teva has already filed with U.S. regulators to get approval for a generic version of the drug.

Under the settlement, Alza has agreed to give Impax and Teva a license to sell generic versions of Concerta on July 14, 2013, or earlier under certain circumstances, Impax said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.