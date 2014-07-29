FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA raises concerns about Impax's Taiwanese plant
July 29, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FDA raises concerns about Impax's Taiwanese plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued “certain observations” after an inspection of the company’s manufacturing plant in Taiwan.

The regulator issued a ten observations in a Form 483, which is usually issued when inspectors find conditions that may violate U.S. rules.

“The FDA did not provide any status or classification to these observations,” the company said.

The biotechnology company’s stock was halted on Tuesday. It closed at $28.03 on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore)

