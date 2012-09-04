FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impax settles lawsuit with Sanofi's Genzyme
September 4, 2012

Impax settles lawsuit with Sanofi's Genzyme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Generic drug company Impax Laboratories Inc said it agreed to settle a lawsuit with French drugmaker Sanofi SA regarding the production and sale of the generic versions of two kidney disease drugs.

According to the terms of the settlement, Sanofi unit Genzyme agreed to grant Impax a license to sell a generic version of Renvela tablets by March 16, 2014.

Genzyme also agreed to license Impax to sell generic Renagel by Sept. 16, 2014.

The two drugs had net sales of $392 million in the first half of 2012, Impax said in a statement.

Impax shares closed at $23.67 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

