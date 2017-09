Sept 11 (Reuters) - Impax Asset Management Ltd, a unit of Impax Asset Management Group Plc, appointed David Winborne senior portfolio manager.

Winborne will help manage Impax’s existing equity strategies as well as work on new product development.

Winborne was previously a member of the in-house asset management team at Tesco Pension Investment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)