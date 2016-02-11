FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tobacco group Imperial Brands increases revenue despite sales volume fall
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Tobacco group Imperial Brands increases revenue despite sales volume fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands posted a rise in first-quarter revenue despite volume declines, particularly in Iraq and Syria, helped by price increases in several markets.

The maker of Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes, which recently changed its corporate name from Imperial Tobacco, said it remains on track to meet its full-year outlook.

Underlying tobacco net revenue rose 16.6 percent in the three months to Dec. 31, in line with its expectations, helped by last year’s acquisition of U.S. brands including Winston, Kool and blu e-cigarettes.

Organic net revenue, excluding the impact of acquisitions, rose 2 percent even as tobacco volume fell 3 percent.

The company said results will benefit from a full year’s contribution from the U.S. brands and that the headwinds from Iraq and Syria will lessen as it approaches the half-year. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.