May 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Imperial Brands affirms guidance after sales volume misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects revenue consensus to 3.36 billion from 3.8 billion)

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands kept its full-year outlook on Wednesday after reporting first-half sales that missed expectations.

The maker of Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes sold 133.9 billion cigarettes in the six months to 31 March, missing expectations for 136 billion. Tobacco net revenue was 3.40 billion pounds ($4.94 billion), where analysts were expecting 3.36 billion, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Operating profit also topped expectations, coming in at 1.64 billion pounds, where analysts expected 1.62 billion pounds.

The company said it was on track to meet full-year expectations. ($1 = 0.6880 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)

