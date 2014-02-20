FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.African transport firm Imperial taps Massmart founder as CEO
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

S.African transport firm Imperial taps Massmart founder as CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South African transport company Imperial Holdings on Thursday named Massmart founder Mark Lamberti as its next chief executive, tapping a business veteran who built one of the dominant retailers in Africa’s top economy.

Imperial said the 63-year-old Lamberti would take over from March 1, replacing Hubert Brody who will stay on as a non-executive director.

Lamberti founded Massmart in 1990 and built the company into a high-volume, discount retailer with a market value of $2.5 billion by the time he retired as chief executive in 2007.

He then served as chairman of Massmart’s board, a position he retained after Wal-Mart Stores Inc bought a 51 percent stake in Massmart in 2011.

More recently he had been chief executive of financial services firm Transaction Capital.

Imperial, an automotive retailer and shipping firm, has been expanding into Africa to offset the relatively weak economic growth in its home market.

Shares of the company have more than trebled in the last five years, outperforming the broad All-Share index, which has more than doubled in that time. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.