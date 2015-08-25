FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Imperial Holdings reports flat profit on weak home market
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 25, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Imperial Holdings reports flat profit on weak home market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South African logistics company Imperial Holdings reported flat full-year profits on Tuesday as its vehicle import and distribution division suffered from feeble demand and a weakening currency in its home market.

Imperial, which imports auto brands such as Kia and Mitsubishi, said buyers were highly price sensitive in South Africa and were trading down to smaller or pre-owned vehicles, resulting in fierce competition between dealers.

The division accounts for about a quarter of Imperial’s sales, but its 37 percent decline in profit weighed on overall company earnings to leave headline earnings per share (EPS) unchanged at 1,624 cents.

Overall company revenue rose 7 percent to 110.5 billion rand ($8.37 billion). Sales outside South Africa grew 17 percent and profits from its international operation rose 23 percent, the company said.

Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

$1 = 13.2025 rand Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.