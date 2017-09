CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s Imperial Oil has sold cargoes that originated at its Kearl oil sands project in northern Alberta to refineries in Asia, Chief Executive Officer Rich Kruger said on Thursday.

“We have sold cargoes to Malaysia, India and I believe we have Chinese cargoes,” Kruger told reporters at a news conference. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Galloway)