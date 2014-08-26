FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial Metals says new Canada mine on track for start up
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Imperial Metals says new Canada mine on track for start up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp, the company behind this month’s major spill of mine waste in Western Canada, said it plans to start up operations at its new Red Chris copper and gold mine once a power line is completed in September.

Imperial said in a statement that it is targeting to begin commissioning operations at the Red Chris mine in British Columbia once the Iskut extension power line is finished, as previously communicated.

There have been concerns in the market that Imperial could be forced to delay the start up of Red Chris as it deals with the clean up of the spill at its Mount Polley mine in British Columbia. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.